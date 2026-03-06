Potjaman–Newin deal shapes Pheu Thai cabinet quota

Political manoeuvring over the formation of the new cabinet has become clearer after the Election Commission certified more than 95% of MPs, as required by law.

The latest reports on the cabinet line-up under a Bhumjaithai-led government suggest that, in the Pheu Thai Party’s quota, the party has been allocated eight cabinet posts — five ministerial posts and three deputy ministerial posts — and that the key positions have now been settled.

The reported line-up is as follows:

Yodchanan Wongsawat is expected to serve as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.

Suriya Jungrungruangkit is tipped to become Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

Julapun Amornvivat is expected to take the post of Minister of Education.

Prasert Jantararuangtong is expected to become Minister of Labour.

Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol is expected to serve as Minister of Social Development and Human Security.

However, in the case of Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, who is seen as representing the tapioca starch group, there are still questions being raised. Some believe that her political performance in securing 10 House seats in Nakhon Ratchasima was stronger than that of Prasert, who won only one seat, yet he is seen as having been assigned a stronger ministry. As a result, there remains a possibility that the two portfolios could still be swapped.