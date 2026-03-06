Potjaman–Newin deal shapes Pheu Thai cabinet quota

Political manoeuvring over the formation of the new cabinet has become clearer after the Election Commission certified more than 95% of MPs, as required by law.
The latest reports on the cabinet line-up under a Bhumjaithai-led government suggest that, in the Pheu Thai Party’s quota, the party has been allocated eight cabinet posts — five ministerial posts and three deputy ministerial posts — and that the key positions have now been settled.
The reported line-up is as follows:
However, in the case of Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, who is seen as representing the tapioca starch group, there are still questions being raised. Some believe that her political performance in securing 10 House seats in Nakhon Ratchasima was stronger than that of Prasert, who won only one seat, yet he is seen as having been assigned a stronger ministry. As a result, there remains a possibility that the two portfolios could still be swapped.
As for the deputy minister posts, these are expected to be distributed among constituency MPs from the Northeast, where Pheu Thai won a total of 43 seats. Potential contenders from influential local political families reportedly include Monporn Charoensri, MP for Nakhon Phanom; Vichian Khaokham, former president of the Udon Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation; Phatthana Sapphaso, MP for Sakon Nakhon; and Wirat Phimphanit, MP for Kalasin.
According to the report, Bhumjaithai, as the core party leading coalition formation, has set a condition for coalition partners that they should put forward a new generation of MPs in order to strengthen the government’s public image. This condition is said to rule out the two veteran figures whose names begin with “S” — Suriya Jungrungruangkit, the party’s election director, and Somsak Thepsuthin.
It is further reported that a key figure behind the scenes for both parties, Khunying Potjaman Damapong, held talks with Newin Chidchob to seek cabinet participation for the party’s business-linked faction, and that the matter was ultimately settled through those negotiations.