Sources: Four Pheu Thai figures tipped for Anutin cabinet

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2026

Pheu Thai sources say Julapun Amarnvivat and Yodchanan Wongsawat are among four senior figures tipped for ministerial posts in PM Anutin’s new cabinet.

Sources in the Pheu Thai Party said party leader Julapun Amarnvivat and prime ministerial candidate Yodchanan Wongsawat are among four senior party figures expected to be appointed as ministers in the new cabinet of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

According to the sources, the four Pheu Thai nominees are:

  • Yodchanan Wongsawat — Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation
  • Julapun Amarnvivat — Education Minister
  • Suriya Juangroongruangkit — Labour Minister
  • Prasert Jantararuangtong — Agriculture Minister

Reports say the new Bhumjaithai-led coalition will have 15 partners, including the Pheu Thai Party and several micro-parties.

Sources said cabinet seats would be allocated among coalition partners using a formula of eight positions per 118 MPs, with the eight positions comprising four ministers and four deputy ministers.

The sources added that Pheu Thai’s executive board has yet to consider candidates for its four deputy-minister posts.

