China: Around 5% seen as likely GDP target

Consumption and innovation are poised to emerge as key engines propelling the world's second-largest economy toward structural rebalancing, as China enters the first year of its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period, they added.

Their comments came on the eve of the "two sessions" — the annual meetings of China's top legislature and top political advisory body — that serve as a critical window to observe the country's development plan for the new year.

"After taking a closer look at the economic targets of the 31 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland, which were unveiled recently, China is expected to set its growth target at a relatively robust 4.5 to 5 per cent for 2026," said Xiong Yuan, chief economist at Guosheng Securities.

Among the 31 provincial-level regions, only one raised its GDP target, 12 kept theirs unchanged, and 18 lowered theirs, and the weighted average of provincial targets stands at 5 per cent, down 0.3 percentage points from 2025, according to a report by the institution.

In particular, Beijing, Shanghai and Jiangsu province — three provincial-level regions whose past targets have closely mirrored the national figure — have each set their 2026 GDP growth goals at "around 5 per cent", and Guangdong, the country's most populous and economically strongest province, has adopted a target range of 4.5 to 5 per cent.

"The targets from these bellwethers around the 5 per cent level provide a strong signal for the forthcoming national goal," Xiong said.