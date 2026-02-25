Xi and Merz Call for ‘Strategic Trust’ as Berlin Rebalances Ties Amid Trump Tariff Threats

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meets President Xi Jinping in Beijing to address a €89bn trade deficit and navigate a volatile new era of US protectionism.

President Xi Jinping has called for a strengthening of "strategic communication" and mutual trust between China and Germany, warning that the world is currently grappling with "changes unseen in a century".

Meeting in Beijing on Wednesday, the Chinese leader told the visiting German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, that the two industrial powerhouses must act as a stabilizing force in an international landscape marked by "turbulence and intertwined crises".

"The more turbulent and complex the world becomes, the more China and Germany need to strengthen strategic communication," Xi said, adding that he intended to take the bilateral "comprehensive strategic partnership" to new levels.

The visit marks Merz’s first trip to China since assuming office in May last year. It comes at a pivotal moment for European diplomacy, as the Continent attempts to insulate its economy against the "unpredictable" trade policies of US President Donald Trump.

Washington’s renewed threats of global levies, alongside the US leader’s unconventional geopolitical manoeuvres—including a persistent push to acquire Greenland—have unsettled European capitals.

Merz is the latest in a flurry of Western leaders to seek audience in Beijing this winter, following visits by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian PM Mark Carney, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

