China reclaims spot as Germany's top trading partner

As German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visits China on Wednesday and Thursday with a business delegation, they said that a sound partnership can create space for collaboration in renewable energy, artificial intelligence and trade in services, underscoring the strategic weight of Sino-German engagement amid shifting global trade dynamics.

Amid growing protectionism and geopolitical uncertainty, China took over from the United States to become Germany's largest trading partner in 2025, according to Germany's Federal Statistical Office, or Destatis.

Destatis said that China-Germany trade totalled 251.8 billion euros ($296.75 billion) in 2025, rising 2.1 per cent year-on-year, while trade with the US fell 5 per cent on a yearly basis.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said that as China embarks on the first year of its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period, the country welcomes German companies to seize the new opportunities arising from China's high-standard opening-up.