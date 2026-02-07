Thai Organic Exports Target Global Stage at World’s Leading Trade Fair in Germany

Ministry of Agriculture heads to BIOFACH 2026 in Nuremberg to court premium buyers after securing 166 million baht in orders at last year’s event.
Thailand is preparing to take its organic agricultural sector to the world stage as a high-level delegation heads to Germany for BIOFACH 2026.
The event, widely regarded as the world’s premier trade fair for organic food, will be held at the Nuremberg Exhibition Centre from 10–13 February.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has mobilised three key agencies—the Department of Agricultural Extension, the Marketing Organisation for Farmers (MOF), and the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards (ACFS)—to showcase Thailand’s growing prowess in sustainable, high-value farming.
A Pivot to High-Value Exports
Panitan Mechaiyo, director of the MOF, stated that the mission is a cornerstone of a broader national strategy to transition Thai agriculture toward high-value, organic production.
The goal is twofold: to significantly boost rural incomes and to cement Thailand’s reputation as a reliable provider of premium, sustainable food.
"Thai organic products are increasingly sought after in markets with high purchasing power, notably the European Union, the United States, and Japan," Panitan noted.
He added that Thailand has seen a steady expansion in organic acreage and yields, backed by increasingly rigorous international certifications.
Proven Market Demand
The optimism heading into the 2026 fair is backed by hard data. At the previous year’s event, Thai SMEs and rice producers secured more than 166 million baht in confirmed orders.
This success has emboldened the Ministry to expand its exhibition, focusing on "superfoods" and innovative processed goods that cater to the global "free-from" and wellness trends.
Innovation on the Menu
The Thai pavilion in Nuremberg will be more than a simple display of produce; it will serve as an interactive culinary hub. Key products slated for the global debut include:
Superfoods & Functional Herbs: Organic turmeric, galangal, and moringa powders.
Gluten-Free Innovations: Brown rice pasta infused with organic kale and organic raw banana flour.
Specialty Grains: Premium Jasmine 105, red jasmine rice, and nutrient-dense Riceberry flour.
The exhibition will also feature live cooking demonstrations, designed to show international distributors and retailers how Thai organic ingredients can be integrated into modern, health-conscious diets.
Expanding the Global Footprint
Beyond securing immediate sales, the Ministry aims to use BIOFACH 2026 as a platform for knowledge exchange and long-term networking.
By connecting Thai farmers and community enterprises directly with global distributors, the government hopes to create a more resilient export pipeline that bypasses traditional commodity fluctuations.
"We are committed to helping our entrepreneurs navigate international standards and trade negotiations," Panitan said. "Our presence in Nuremberg is about making the Thai organic brand a household name in the global premium market."