Thai Organic Exports Target Global Stage at World’s Leading Trade Fair in Germany

Ministry of Agriculture heads to BIOFACH 2026 in Nuremberg to court premium buyers after securing 166 million baht in orders at last year’s event.

Thailand is preparing to take its organic agricultural sector to the world stage as a high-level delegation heads to Germany for BIOFACH 2026.

The event, widely regarded as the world’s premier trade fair for organic food, will be held at the Nuremberg Exhibition Centre from 10–13 February.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has mobilised three key agencies—the Department of Agricultural Extension, the Marketing Organisation for Farmers (MOF), and the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards (ACFS)—to showcase Thailand’s growing prowess in sustainable, high-value farming.

A Pivot to High-Value Exports

Panitan Mechaiyo, director of the MOF, stated that the mission is a cornerstone of a broader national strategy to transition Thai agriculture toward high-value, organic production.

The goal is twofold: to significantly boost rural incomes and to cement Thailand’s reputation as a reliable provider of premium, sustainable food.

"Thai organic products are increasingly sought after in markets with high purchasing power, notably the European Union, the United States, and Japan," Panitan noted.

He added that Thailand has seen a steady expansion in organic acreage and yields, backed by increasingly rigorous international certifications.

