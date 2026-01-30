Thai Fruits Go Global: Dubai Trade Mission Secures Premium Market Share

Thai fruit exports set for a long-term boost as Ministry of Agriculture secures major trade deals at Gulfood 2026, targeting high-purchasing power in the UAE.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has successfully led a delegation of Thai producers to Gulfood 2026 in Dubai, cementing Thailand’s position as a premier supplier of tropical fruits to the Middle East.
The mission, focused on the theme "Thai Quality, Thai Taste," has resulted in a surge of business-matching deals as international investors look to secure consistent supplies of premium Thai produce.
The United Arab Emirates has emerged as a high-potential trade gateway for Thailand.
Despite stiff competition from regional producers such as India, Iran, and Vietnam, Thai fruits—specifically Nam Dok Mai mango, durian, and mangosteen—are commanding premium prices.
Market analysts suggest that Thai produce maintains a competitive edge through superior flavour profiles and rigorous international safety standards.
Vinaroj Supsongsuk, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, noted that the mission aligns with the government’s BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) Economy Model.
"Our participation in Gulfood 2026 is a strategic move to penetrate markets with high purchasing power, including the Middle East, Africa, and Europe," Vinaroj stated. "Thai fruits are no longer viewed merely as commodities; they are premium products that global consumers trust for their unique identity and excellence."
A Strategic Entry into Luxury Retail
As the UAE’s arid climate limits domestic fruit production, the nation relies heavily on imports to satisfy its luxury hotel and hospitality sectors.
Panitan Mechaiyo, director of the Marketing Organisation for Farmers (MOF), highlighted that Thai produce is uniquely positioned to fill this gap.
"We are seeing incredible demand from premium retail chains and high-end restaurant groups," Panitan said. "The response to our fresh and dried selections—including rambutan, longan, and jackfruit—has exceeded expectations, particularly among younger consumers and those who have previously travelled to Thailand."
Gulfood 2026, the world’s largest food and beverage expo, featured over 8,500 exhibitors from 195 countries.
For the Thai delegation, the event served as a "Business Matching" powerhouse.
Initial reports indicate that Thai entrepreneurs have secured numerous long-term, high-value contracts with global distributors, ensuring that Thailand’s "Soft Power" continues to flourish in the international fruit trade.