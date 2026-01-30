Thai Fruits Go Global: Dubai Trade Mission Secures Premium Market Share

Thai fruit exports set for a long-term boost as Ministry of Agriculture secures major trade deals at Gulfood 2026, targeting high-purchasing power in the UAE.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has successfully led a delegation of Thai producers to Gulfood 2026 in Dubai, cementing Thailand’s position as a premier supplier of tropical fruits to the Middle East.

The mission, focused on the theme "Thai Quality, Thai Taste," has resulted in a surge of business-matching deals as international investors look to secure consistent supplies of premium Thai produce.

The United Arab Emirates has emerged as a high-potential trade gateway for Thailand.

Despite stiff competition from regional producers such as India, Iran, and Vietnam, Thai fruits—specifically Nam Dok Mai mango, durian, and mangosteen—are commanding premium prices.

Market analysts suggest that Thai produce maintains a competitive edge through superior flavour profiles and rigorous international safety standards.

Vinaroj Supsongsuk, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, noted that the mission aligns with the government’s BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) Economy Model.