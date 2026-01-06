Commerce Ministry registers Sawi pineapple as Chumphon’s 7th GI product

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) has registered the “Sawi pineapple” as a new geographical indication (GI) product for Chumphon province, according to Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the department under the Ministry of Commerce.
Auramon said the GI registration was announced late last year, making the Sawi pineapple the seventh GI product from Chumphon.
The Sawi pineapple is a Queen variety grown in Sawi district, where the terrain ranges from foothill slopes to low-lying plains. The area’s well-drained soil and mineral-rich water sources from the Tanaosri Hills help produce pineapples known for their sweet, crisp flesh and distinctive aroma.
The fruit is also recognised for its small, slightly raised eyes, deep grooves, dry flesh with a deep yellow colour, low fibre content, and a crunchy core that can be eaten.
A well-known local gift, the Sawi pineapple is sold widely along Phet Kasem Road (Highway 41) in both directions, a key route to Thailand’s southern provinces. Its quality and taste have made it a popular choice among travellers.
Auramon said the Sawi pineapple joins six other Chumphon GI products: Chumphon Leb Mue Nang bananas, Hom Thong Lamae bananas, Leuang Patew Chumphon rice, Khao Thalu coffee, Tham Sing Chumphon coffee, and Chumphon durian.
She said the six previously registered GI products generate a combined value of more than 32.02 billion baht a year for the province, reflecting Chumphon’s strength as a high-quality and abundant food-producing area.
Auramon added that geographical indications are an important form of intellectual property that supports community-based economic development. GI products stand out because their reputation and identity are linked to local geography—such as soil, water and climate—along with local know-how.
She said GI registration helps ensure quality control and production standards, boosting consumer confidence and enabling producers to secure better prices than general products. This, she added, can increase incomes, create jobs and support sustainable local economic growth, while also helping preserve local wisdom and cultural diversity.
Farmers and communities with products that have distinctive characteristics linked to their geographical origin can seek advice on GI registration through the IP One centre at the Department of Intellectual Property or via the 1368 hotline.