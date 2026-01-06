Commerce Ministry registers Sawi pineapple as Chumphon’s 7th GI product

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) has registered the “Sawi pineapple” as a new geographical indication (GI) product for Chumphon province, according to Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the department under the Ministry of Commerce.

Auramon said the GI registration was announced late last year, making the Sawi pineapple the seventh GI product from Chumphon.

The Sawi pineapple is a Queen variety grown in Sawi district, where the terrain ranges from foothill slopes to low-lying plains. The area’s well-drained soil and mineral-rich water sources from the Tanaosri Hills help produce pineapples known for their sweet, crisp flesh and distinctive aroma.

The fruit is also recognised for its small, slightly raised eyes, deep grooves, dry flesh with a deep yellow colour, low fibre content, and a crunchy core that can be eaten.