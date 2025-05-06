Thai GI products to be included in plant-based culinary arts programme

The initiative is the result of a collaboration between the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) and Le Cordon Bleu Dusit, which will see GI products featured as key ingredients in the school’s plant-based culinary curriculum. These include Trang black pepper, Mae Hong Son tiger stripe peanuts, and various GI-certified rice and fruit products.
Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisunpang said on Tuesday that global consumption trends are evolving, with growing emphasis on health, sustainability, and the origin of ingredients. Plant-based food, in particular, is gaining popularity in international markets.
“This not only generates income for Thai farmers and entrepreneurs, but also raises the global profile of Thai ingredients,” he said.
Currently, over 230 GI products have been registered across Thailand, generating more than 77.77 billion baht in value. Of these, 82% are food and agricultural items with distinctive characteristics tied to their geographical origins and local culture.
Napintorn noted that Le Cordon Bleu Dusit’s plant-based culinary arts programme places a strong emphasis on using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. There are also plans for students to visit production sites to better understand the origin and geographical significance of these ingredients.
“This partnership is just the first step for both organisations in driving the concepts of sustainable cuisine and GI products onto the global stage,” he said. “It also aims to raise awareness among chefs, instructors, and students from around the world about the origins of GI-certified ingredients.”
