Thai GI products to be included in plant-based culinary arts programme

The initiative is the result of a collaboration between the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) and Le Cordon Bleu Dusit, which will see GI products featured as key ingredients in the school’s plant-based culinary curriculum. These include Trang black pepper, Mae Hong Son tiger stripe peanuts, and various GI-certified rice and fruit products.

Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisunpang said on Tuesday that global consumption trends are evolving, with growing emphasis on health, sustainability, and the origin of ingredients. Plant-based food, in particular, is gaining popularity in international markets.

“This not only generates income for Thai farmers and entrepreneurs, but also raises the global profile of Thai ingredients,” he said.