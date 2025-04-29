Thai Food Giant CPRAM Launches Food Tech Hub Amidst Ambitious Growth Targets

CPRAM, a major player in the ready-to-eat food sector, has unveiled the first phase of its Food Technology Exchange Centre (FTEC) with an initial investment exceeding 100 million baht.

This strategic move underscores the company's ambition to significantly enhance Thailand's broader food industry and position the nation as a pivotal hub for global food innovation, all while pursuing an ambitious revenue target of 34 billion baht by 2025.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, CPRAM preside Wisade Wisidwinyoo explained that FTEC is a direct response to the necessity for greater collaboration and technological advancement across the food supply chain.

The centre aims to bridge the gap between researchers, developers, and businesses, fostering an environment where expertise and technology can converge.

By providing a central location for these interactions, CPRAM intends to stimulate the integration of diverse scientific disciplines with cutting-edge technologies, ensuring that research is driven by real-world industry challenges.

The establishment of FTEC is significant as it offers a platform for businesses, including SMEs, to access specialist researchers from both public and private sectors.

This access is intended to facilitate problem-solving and the joint development of innovative food solutions through collaborative research projects.

CPRAM will act as the central facilitator, providing essential resources such as laboratories, personnel, and scientific equipment.

The overarching goal is to elevate the capabilities of Thailand’s food industry from primary production to the consumer, enabling local businesses to scale up operations and improve their competitive standing internationally.

