Thai Food Giant CPRAM Launches Food Tech Hub Amidst Ambitious Growth Targets

CPRAM, a major player in the ready-to-eat food sector, has unveiled the first phase of its Food Technology Exchange Centre (FTEC) with an initial investment exceeding 100 million baht.
This strategic move underscores the company's ambition to significantly enhance Thailand's broader food industry and position the nation as a pivotal hub for global food innovation, all while pursuing an ambitious revenue target of 34 billion baht by 2025.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, CPRAM preside Wisade Wisidwinyoo explained that FTEC is a direct response to the necessity for greater collaboration and technological advancement across the food supply chain.
The centre aims to bridge the gap between researchers, developers, and businesses, fostering an environment where expertise and technology can converge.
By providing a central location for these interactions, CPRAM intends to stimulate the integration of diverse scientific disciplines with cutting-edge technologies, ensuring that research is driven by real-world industry challenges.
The establishment of FTEC is significant as it offers a platform for businesses, including SMEs, to access specialist researchers from both public and private sectors.
This access is intended to facilitate problem-solving and the joint development of innovative food solutions through collaborative research projects.
CPRAM will act as the central facilitator, providing essential resources such as laboratories, personnel, and scientific equipment.
The overarching goal is to elevate the capabilities of Thailand’s food industry from primary production to the consumer, enabling local businesses to scale up operations and improve their competitive standing internationally.
CPRAM envisions FTEC as a critical catalyst for boosting the overall capacity of the Thai food industry. The initial 100 million baht investment marks the first phase of a larger commitment, with similar levels of funding expected for the second and third phases to further expand the centre’s capabilities.
The first phase will focus on biotech applications, leveraging partnerships with institutions like the Faculty of Food Science, Technology and Management (SMAFT) at Panyapiwat Institute of Management, and CP Foodlab Company Limited. Future phases will incorporate robotech and digitech to further expand the centre’s capabilities.
Wisade emphasised that while CPRAM has already been developing various technologies internally, FTEC serves to consolidate these resources and make them accessible to external partners.
This open approach, he noted, will allow for a more comprehensive problem-solving framework, connecting businesses with the specific expertise required, even if the initial point of contact is within CPRAM's network.
The drive behind FTEC is the fundamental recognition that innovation and technology are paramount to strengthening Thailand’s food industry and enhancing its global competitiveness.
CPRAM believes that by fostering a technologically advanced food sector, Thailand can solidify its position as a leading global food provider. The country’s inherent strengths in agricultural biodiversity, coupled with advanced food technology, will enable the development of products that cater to increasingly diverse consumer demands.
Furthermore, CPRAM sees technological advancement as key to improving production efficiencies, reducing waste, optimising energy use, and maximising resource utilisation across the industry.
The company acknowledges that achieving sustainable progress requires a collective effort, with the entire food industry embracing technological innovation to meet consumer needs and environmental responsibilities effectively.
Currently, CPRAM reports an overall revenue of 31 billion baht with a targeted annual growth exceeding 10%. The company has set an ambitious revenue goal of 34 billion baht for 2025, and the establishment of FTEC is seen as a crucial step in achieving this target by fostering innovation and enhancing the competitiveness of both CPRAM and the wider Thai food industry.
Nuthasit Ungphakorn, senior general manager at CPRAM, who will oversee FTEC, highlighted that the collaborative ethos extends both within the organisation’s supply chain and to external bodies.
He stressed that proactive engagement and partnership are crucial for continuous development and the expansion of both in-depth and broad collaborations.
The physical manifestation of this commitment is the FTEC centre itself, located in Nonthaburi province, representing a substantial initial investment aimed at creating a borderless environment for cooperation and exchange across the Thai food industry, encompassing governmental bodies, private enterprises, and SMEs.