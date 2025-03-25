Small Business Owners Flock to Online Orders, Propelling Makro Pro to the No.1 Grocery E-Commerce Platform in Thailand

The surge in online orders from small business operators has propelled Makro PRO to become Thailand’s No. 1 Grocery E-Commerce platform, according to the latest ranking by Euromonitor International, a global leader in market analysis and research. Makro Pro captured a 39.5% market share in sales for 2024, according to the report, with Lotus’s SMART App in second place with a 19.5% market share in Thailand’s total Grocery E-Commerce market value of 64 billion baht. The result reflects the strong potential of CP AXTRA Public Company Limited (CP AXTRA), the operator of Makro and Lotus’s wholesale and retail businesses. The company has successfully adapted to the digital era, effectively developing both platforms to meet the needs of today’s consumers.
‘Makro PRO’, a B2B e-Commerce platform, has achieved remarkable growth in the two years since launching the application in 2023, revolutionizing the online wholesale industry. The platform enables retailers and small business operators to conveniently access high-quality products through a seamless digital system. Adding to its value proposition, Makro PRO offers a Loyalty Program, ‘Makro PRO Point,’ which enhances customer benefits. Currently, the platform processes over 20,000 transactions per day. One of the key factors behind this success is the integration of advanced technology. AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Big Data are leveraged to optimize logistics efficiency and predict customer demand, ensuring that businesses and customers receive the most relevant and in-demand products efficiently.
In line with the Thai E-Commerce Association’s findings, the Grocery E-Commerce market is expanding rapidly due to shifting consumer behavior, with more people turning to digital platforms for essential goods, a trend accelerated by COVID-19. Consequently, companies are prioritizing the development of e-commerce platforms. CP AXTRA is one of the companies experiencing rapid growth in the grocery e-commerce market, with significant development and expansion of its online business over the past 2 years, refining its omnichannel strategies. By harnessing advanced technologies to enhance customer experiences and support a robust business ecosystem, the company is set to solidify its position as a premier Retail Tech Company into the future.
