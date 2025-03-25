Small Business Owners Flock to Online Orders, Propelling Makro Pro to the No.1 Grocery E-Commerce Platform in Thailand

The surge in online orders from small business operators has propelled Makro PRO to become Thailand’s No. 1 Grocery E-Commerce platform, according to the latest ranking by Euromonitor International, a global leader in market analysis and research. Makro Pro captured a 39.5% market share in sales for 2024, according to the report, with Lotus’s SMART App in second place with a 19.5% market share in Thailand’s total Grocery E-Commerce market value of 64 billion baht. The result reflects the strong potential of CP AXTRA Public Company Limited (CP AXTRA), the operator of Makro and Lotus’s wholesale and retail businesses. The company has successfully adapted to the digital era, effectively developing both platforms to meet the needs of today’s consumers.