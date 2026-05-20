Standard Chartered to cut over 7,000 jobs as AI reshapes operations

Standard Chartered has announced a major organisational restructuring plan that will cut more than 7,000 jobs over the next four years as it seeks to improve operational efficiency through artificial intelligence (AI) and automation.

The move makes Standard Chartered one of the major global financial institutions accelerating the use of AI to reduce personnel costs in a serious way.

The London-headquartered bank said AI would play a key role in making the organisation “leaner and more agile” as it responds to intensifying competition in the financial sector and seeks to improve long-term profitability.

The plan will involve cutting about 15% of roles in corporate functions by 2030. That division currently has more than 52,000 employees, meaning more than 7,000 positions will be eliminated. The bank currently employs almost 82,000 people worldwide.