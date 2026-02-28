World Bank warns of global labour crunch: 1.2bn entrants chasing just 400m jobs

Melinda Good, the World Bank’s Country Director for Thailand and Myanmar, outlined the challenges facing the global and Thai economies from a labour-market and investment perspective at the “Futuready Dinner Thought” event. She said the world is entering an era of the highest uncertainty on record—akin to a “tax” that drags on private-sector investment decisions—amid the rapid advance of AI and robotics, which are significantly reshaping the global value chain.

She said that over the next decade, 1.2 billion people worldwide are expected to enter the labour market, but forecasts suggest there will be only 400 million jobs available. The resulting gap of more than 800 million jobs represents a major crisis for young people globally, who will face intense competition and a shortage of opportunities.

“Thailand’s situation is more complex than many countries, because Thailand is confronting an ageing population at the same time as the challenge of job creation,” she said.