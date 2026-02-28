Bangkok skies clear as PM2.5 drops sharply across all districts

At 7:00am on February 28, 2026, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Air Quality Information Centre reported the PM2.5 situation in Bangkok.

Bangkok-wide average: 22 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) (standard: not exceeding 37.5 µg/m³)



Top 12 highest PM2.5 readings in Bangkok

Prawet — 30.9 µg/m³ Nong Chok — 28.7 µg/m³ Lat Krabang — 28.4 µg/m³ Ratchathewi — 28.4 µg/m³ Pathum Wan — 27.4 µg/m³ Wang Thonglang — 27.1 µg/m³ Bang Kho Laem — 26.9 µg/m³ Bang Rak — 26.4 µg/m³ Phasi Charoen — 26.1 µg/m³ Bang Khun Thian — 25.0 µg/m³ Bang Sue — 24.4 µg/m³ Khlong Toei — 24.4 µg/m³



PM2.5 by zone

North Bangkok: 18.0–24.4 µg/m³ — overall: good

East Bangkok: 17.1–30.9 µg/m³ — overall: good

Central Bangkok: 17.8–28.4 µg/m³ — overall: good

South Bangkok: 15.4–27.4 µg/m³ — overall: good

North Thonburi: 17.8–23.9 µg/m³ — overall: good

South Thonburi: 18.2–26.1 µg/m³ — overall: good

The Air Quality Information Centre said PM2.5 levels are expected to continue falling, supported by favourable meteorological conditions and improved ventilation.

However, the public is advised to check the AirBKK application for real-time updates before planning travel.