Thai-Cambodia standoff risks flare-up with MOU 44 set for scrapping

Thailand could face renewed friction with Cambodia as the incoming administration prepares to scrap MOU 44—an agreement tied to negotiations over offshore oil and gas resources—while Phnom Penh is expected to keep up pressure across multiple fronts.

The assessment says Cambodia is unlikely to pause what it describes as a three-front campaign: the border, the international arena, and the information space.

Even as diplomacy takes centre stage, it warns that provocations may continue along the frontier and online, ranging from forest fires and disinformation to incidents involving live rounds, often attributed to “undisciplined” Cambodian troops.

It argues Thailand should treat the loss of the Preah Vihear case as a key lesson and be ready for a sustained diplomatic effort led by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Phnom Penh is seeking international allies to frame Cambodia as the victim, including outreach to France for historical and technical border information, and interviews with foreign media alleging Thailand has occupied territory using shipping containers and barbed wire—leaving 80,000 people unable to return home.