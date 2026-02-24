Bangkok PM2.5 below standard citywide; 20% chance of storms and gusty winds

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 (particles up to 2.5 microns) readings across Bangkok on February 24, 2026, at 7.00am.

The citywide average was 28.6 µg/m³, within the standard of no more than 37.5 µg/m³.

Top 12 highest PM2.5 areas in Bangkok

Prawet: 35.7 µg/m³

Lat Krabang: 35.7 µg/m³

Pathum Wan: 35.6 µg/m³

Bang Rak: 33.9 µg/m³

Nong Chok: 33.9 µg/m³

Lak Si: 33.8 µg/m³

Bang Khun Thian: 33.5 µg/m³

Ratchathewi: 33.1 µg/m³

Bang Sue: 32.0 µg/m³

Bangkok Yai: 31.9 µg/m³

Chatuchak: 31.8 µg/m³

Phra Nakhon: 31.6 µg/m³

By zone, air quality in most areas was rated “moderate”, with improved ventilation helping prevent dust from accumulating.

North Bangkok: 27.2-33.8 µg/m³

East Bangkok: 20.9-35.7 µg/m³

Central Bangkok: 21.8-33.1 µg/m³

South Bangkok: 20.7-35.6 µg/m³

North Thonburi: 24.3-31.9 µg/m³

South Thonburi: 24.4-33.5 µg/m³

Although PM2.5 has eased, people in at-risk groups or with underlying conditions are still advised to wear a mask when outdoors.

The Thai Meteorological Department said Bangkok and surrounding provinces will be hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 20% of the area and gusty winds in some places. Temperatures are forecast at 25-27°C (low) and 34-36°C (high), with southerly winds at 10-20 km/h.

Advice: Beware of strong winds and avoid staying near large trees, buildings, and unstable billboards.