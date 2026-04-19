BBC prepares sweeping layoffs as financial overhaul deepens

Financial strain at the BBC is set to trigger the broadcaster’s biggest round of job cuts in more than a decade, with up to 2,000 posts at risk under a plan to remove 10% of its annual budget, or US$677 million, over the next two years.

The proposal was outlined to staff on Wednesday during a call, after the BBC had already warned earlier this year that it faced “substantial financial pressures” and was aiming to cut about a tenth of its budget by 2029. Most of the savings are due to be made in the fiscal year beginning on April 1, 2027.

In an email to employees, interim Director-General Rhodri Talfan Davies wrote: “I know this creates real uncertainty, but we wanted to be open about the challenge.” He said inflation, pressure on the licence fee and commercial income, and a turbulent global economy were behind the planned reductions.