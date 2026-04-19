Thais face cash strain amid high debt, Bloomberg analyst warns

Thai households are facing mounting financial strain as elevated debt levels collide with rising living costs and external economic shocks, raising concerns over repayment capacity and the broader stability of the banking sector, according to Rena Kwok, senior credit analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Speaking in an interview with The Nation Thailand, Kwok said Thailand’s economic recovery remains uneven, leaving households vulnerable to fresh inflationary pressures.

“Thailand’s economy is still relatively weak, while household debt remains high. As living costs rise and income recovery stays slow, these pressures are eroding borrowers’ ability to service their loans,” she said.

Thailand’s household debt-to-GDP ratio has climbed to 86.7%, according to the SCB Economic Intelligence Center.

These household pressures are now feeding into the banking sector. While major Thai banks reported combined profits of more than 50 billion baht in the first quarter, earnings declined year-on-year, reflecting growing headwinds from weakening borrower quality and rising costs.