IndiGo to suspend Krabi flights as jet fuel crisis drives up costs

India’s largest low-cost carrier, IndiGo, has announced that its direct service to Krabi will be suspended from July 1 to September 30, 2026, as part of a restructuring of its international route network.

The move is aimed at responding to higher operating costs and slower passenger demand during the third quarter, which falls outside the peak tourism season.

In addition to Krabi, IndiGo will also suspend flights to five other destinations: Langkawi, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City and Siem Reap. Most of these routes will be paused from July 1, while the Siem Reap service will be suspended from July 3.