Fuel crisis forces Thai Airways, Thai Lion Air and Thai AirAsia to cut flights

Thai airlines are being battered by the aviation fuel crisis as prolonged tensions in the Middle East keep Jet A-1 prices two to three times higher than normal levels.

The surge has pushed fuel costs from about 30% to more than 50% of airlines’ total operating costs. Combined with the low season, several Thai carriers, including Thai Airways, Thai Lion Air and Thai AirAsia, have continued to cancel or reduce flights during the second quarter and into the third quarter of 2026.



Thai Airways routes cancelled or reduced

Thai Airways has cancelled or reduced flights on 10 routes as follows: