Fuel crisis forces Thai Airways, Thai Lion Air and Thai AirAsia to cut flights

Thai airlines are being battered by the aviation fuel crisis as prolonged tensions in the Middle East keep Jet A-1 prices two to three times higher than normal levels.
The surge has pushed fuel costs from about 30% to more than 50% of airlines’ total operating costs. Combined with the low season, several Thai carriers, including Thai Airways, Thai Lion Air and Thai AirAsia, have continued to cancel or reduce flights during the second quarter and into the third quarter of 2026.
Thai Airways has cancelled or reduced flights on 10 routes as follows:
Thai Lion Air has temporarily suspended or reduced services on the following routes:
Thai AirAsia has cancelled or temporarily suspended flights on the following routes:
Fuel costs have now risen by more than threefold, forcing airlines to restructure fares and flight plans to reflect actual operating costs.
Passenger volume has also slowed, prompting airlines to reduce frequencies and temporarily suspend some routes during the low season. However, airlines are maintaining sufficient seats on core routes and are ready to increase flights again if costs ease and demand recovers.
The Middle East conflict has driven up oil prices, with Jet A-1 aviation fuel rising by two to three times compared with levels before the conflict.
The price has reportedly surged from about US$80 per barrel to more than US$240 per barrel, increasing the cost of each flight. Fuel previously accounted for about 30% of the cost per flight, but has now risen to more than half of total operating costs.