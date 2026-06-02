Thai Airways makes history with first female pilot in 66 years

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited has marked another important milestone in its corporate history, with Pannathorn Tangrungruangchai serving as First Officer on a Thai Airways commercial flight for the first time on June 1, 2026.

She operated on flight TG564 from Bangkok to Hanoi, using an Airbus A320-200, registration HS-TXS.

The flight made her the first female pilot to officially operate a Thai Airways flight. Chuntarica Jotikasthira, Chief Human Resources Officer, and executives from flight operations joined in congratulating her.

The achievement reflects Thai Airways’ commitment to promoting diversity, equality and opportunities for talented personnel to grow in aviation careers.

Thai Airways’ first female pilot graduated from the Faculty of Aeronautical Engineering and Commercial Pilot at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang. She also completed commercial flight training at Asia Aviation Academy before gaining more than four years of experience as an Airbus A320 First Officer with a leading airline.