EXAT waives tolls on three expressways for Queen’s birthday

TUESDAY, JUNE 02, 2026
EXAT waives tolls on three expressways for Queen’s birthday

EXAT will waive tolls on three expressways across 63 toll plazas for 24 hours on June 3 to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday.

  • The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) is waiving tolls on three expressways to celebrate the birthday of HM Queen Suthida.
  • The toll exemption will be in effect for 24 hours on Wednesday, June 3, from 12.01am until midnight.
  • The waiver applies to the Chalerm Maha Nakhon, Si Rat, and Udon Ratthaya expressways, covering a total of 63 toll plazas.

Motorists will be able to use three expressway routes free of charge for 24 hours on Wednesday (June 3) to mark the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT), under the Ministry of Transport, announced that tolls will be waived on three expressways covering a total of 63 toll plazas.

The toll exemption will be in effect from 12.01am to midnight on Wednesday.

The three routes covered by the waiver are:

  • Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway (Din Daeng–Bang Na–Dao Khanong), covering 21 toll plazas
  • Si Rat Expressway (Chaeng Watthana–Bang Khlo–Srinagarindra), covering 32 toll plazas
  • Udon Ratthaya Expressway (Bang Pa-in–Pak Kret), covering 10 toll plazas

EXAT waives tolls on three expressways for Queen’s birthday

EXAT said the measure follows the policy of the government and the Ministry of Transport under revised concession agreements with Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc and Northern Bangkok Expressway Co.

The waiver is aimed at making travel more convenient during the public holiday, reducing travel costs for motorists and easing congestion at expressway toll plazas, allowing traffic to flow more smoothly.

 

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