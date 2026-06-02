EXAT waives tolls on three expressways for Queen’s birthday

Motorists will be able to use three expressway routes free of charge for 24 hours on Wednesday (June 3) to mark the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana.
The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT), under the Ministry of Transport, announced that tolls will be waived on three expressways covering a total of 63 toll plazas.
The toll exemption will be in effect from 12.01am to midnight on Wednesday.
The three routes covered by the waiver are:
EXAT said the measure follows the policy of the government and the Ministry of Transport under revised concession agreements with Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc and Northern Bangkok Expressway Co.
The waiver is aimed at making travel more convenient during the public holiday, reducing travel costs for motorists and easing congestion at expressway toll plazas, allowing traffic to flow more smoothly.