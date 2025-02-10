Toll fee on 3 expressways waived this Wednesday to mark Buddhist holiday

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) announced on Monday that from 12.01am until midnight, toll fee will not be collected at 20 checkpoints on Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway, 31 checkpoints on Sirat Expressway, and 10 checkpoints on Udon Ratthaya Expressway.

The three expressways are the primary routes Bangkok motorists use to exit and enter the capital.