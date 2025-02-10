Toll fee on 3 expressways waived this Wednesday to mark Buddhist holiday

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) announced on Monday that from 12.01am until midnight, toll fee will not be collected at 20 checkpoints on Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway, 31 checkpoints on Sirat Expressway, and 10 checkpoints on Udon Ratthaya Expressway.
The three expressways are the primary routes Bangkok motorists use to exit and enter the capital.
The EXAT said the move aims to facilitate travel and alleviate expense burden among people during the religious holiday.
Makha Bucha Day commemorates the fourfold assembly of 1,250 enlightened monks (arhat) that took place more than 2,500 years ago. The monks, who had been ordained personally by Lord Buddha, met spontaneously, with no prior scheduling.