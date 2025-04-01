Tolls waived for two motorways, two expressways during Songkran

TUESDAY, APRIL 01, 2025

Thailand waives tolls on two motorways and two expressways during Songkran, easing travel for motorists. Additional motorways will also be open for free.

The Cabinet has approved the Transport Ministry’s proposal to waive toll fees on two motorways, allowing motorists to travel to and from Bangkok free of charge during the long Songkran holidays. The toll waiver will also apply to two expressways managed by the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT).

Toll-Free Travel Period

Deputy government spokesman Anukul Prueksanusak announced that toll-free travel on the two motorways will begin at 00:01 on Friday, 11 April, and end at midnight on Thursday, 17 April. The same toll waiver period applies to the two expressways operated by EXAT.

The toll exemption aims to ease travel congestion during the Songkran holidays when many people traditionally return to their home provinces to celebrate Thailand’s New Year festival with family.

Motorways and Expressways with Toll Waivers

The following motorways and expressways will be toll-free during the specified period:
Motorways:

  • M7 Motorway (Bangkok–Ban Chang district, Rayong)
  • M9 Motorway (Kanchanaphisek Outer Ring Road: Bang Pa-in–Bang Pli and Phra Pradaeng–Bang Khun Thien)

Expressways:

  • Burapha Withi Expressway (Bang Na–Chonburi)
  • Kanchanaphisek Expressway (Bang Pli–Suksawat)

Additional Motorways Open for Free Use

In addition to the toll waivers, motorists will also be allowed to use two motorways that have not yet been officially opened free of charge during the holidays:

  • M81 Motorway (Bang Yai district, Nonthaburi–Kanchanaburi) – Construction is complete, but systems and toll gates have not yet been installed. Motorists can use this route for free throughout Songkran.
  • M6 Motorway (Bang Pa-in district, Ayutthaya–Nakhon Ratchasima) – While construction is still partially completed, a section from Hin Kong in Saraburi to the Nakhon Ratchasima bypass road will be open for free use during the holidays.

Economic Impact of Toll Waiver

Anukul stated that the toll waiver would result in an estimated 183.68 million baht loss in state revenue. However, the economic benefits are projected to be worth 274.51 million baht, based on the time saved by motorists during their travels.
 

