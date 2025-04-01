Tolls waived for two motorways, two expressways during Songkran

The Cabinet has approved the Transport Ministry’s proposal to waive toll fees on two motorways, allowing motorists to travel to and from Bangkok free of charge during the long Songkran holidays. The toll waiver will also apply to two expressways managed by the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT).

Toll-Free Travel Period

Deputy government spokesman Anukul Prueksanusak announced that toll-free travel on the two motorways will begin at 00:01 on Friday, 11 April, and end at midnight on Thursday, 17 April. The same toll waiver period applies to the two expressways operated by EXAT.