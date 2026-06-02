Thai Dairy Reform Urged as Imports Undercut Domestic Cooperatives

A sharp drop in dairy cattle populations and a heavy reliance on the school milk scheme leave local smallholders highly vulnerable to foreign imports.

Thailand's processed dairy sector is experiencing an alarming structural paradox. While international exports of Thai yoghurts, UHT milk, and ice cream are surging, the country's domestic production base is quietly crumbling as local dairy farmers abandon the industry en masse.

According to data compiled by the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) under the Ministry of Commerce, the upstream livestock sector is facing critical supply-side bottlenecks.

Skyrocketing feed costs, persistent labor shortages, outdated farm management, and intense competition from cheap Western imports are driving local smallholders out of business.

Nantapong Chiralerspong, director of the TPSO, revealed that dairy export values have enjoyed steady growth, exceeding 21 billion baht in 2025.

This momentum has carried into 2026, with first-quarter exports (January–March) reaching $134.3 million (approximately 4.16 billion baht). Yoghurt and drinking yoghurt led the trade at $35.1 million (26.1% of dairy exports), followed by ice cream at $31 million (23.1%), and UHT milk-based beverages at $21.5 million (16.0%).

The primary destination remains the ASEAN region, which absorbs 81.3% of Thailand's dairy exports, with East Asian markets following at 13.3%.

Crucially, however, much of this export success is driven by large-scale processing companies utilising imported skimmed milk powder, masking a severe recession among domestic dairy farmers.