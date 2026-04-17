Dairy farmers threaten Mittraphap Road blockade over Bt600m debt

Dairy farmers and cooperatives are stepping up pressure on the government to urgently resolve more than 600 million baht in unpaid raw milk bills, with plans to block Mittraphap Road outside the Dairy Farming Promotion Organisation of Thailand (DPO) on April 21 in a protest demanding justice and fair treatment.

Teerachai Kiangkraivekin, chairman of the Thai-Denmark Milk Association, told Thansettakij that the DPO’s overdue payments for raw milk had caused widespread damage, affecting more than 26 dairy cooperatives nationwide and leaving them without sufficient liquidity to pay their farmer members.

The situation has forced many cooperatives to borrow from external funding sources to keep payments flowing to members, saddling them with rising interest costs. At the same time, the cost of dairy farming, including animal feed and energy, remains high, worsening the debt burden already facing farmers.