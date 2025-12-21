USDA confirms bird flu case in Wisconsin dairy herd as new wildlife spillover

USDA said laboratory genome sequencing confirmed the virus as H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b genotype D1.1, based on testing completed on December 17. Most detections in US dairy cattle so far have been tied to animal movements linked to an initial spillover event in Texas in late 2023, involving a different strain, B3.13.
Officials said the Wisconsin detection, found through the agency’s National Milk Testing Strategy, has not triggered further infections in other herds.
USDA stressed there is no threat to consumers or the commercial milk supply because pasteurisation inactivates the virus, and milk from affected animals is kept out of the food chain.
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention continues to assess the risk to the general public as low.
USDA has urged dairy operators to keep biosecurity tight and to report livestock showing suspicious symptoms, as well as unusual wildlife die-offs.
Separately, a bipartisan group of US senators has called on President Donald Trump’s administration to complete a science-based plan for developing a bird flu vaccine for livestock.
Reuters