Part of Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district declared rabies zone

The declaration warns owners of animals or animal carcasses within the rabies zone to strictly adhere to the guidelines outlined in the act:

• No one shall move a dog or animal carcass within the area or move it in or out of the area unless authorised in writing by a veterinarian.

• Owners or legal entities must not move a sick animal from the area. The animal’s owner must report the situation to an officer, inspector, or veterinarian, as applicable, within 12 hours from the time the animal becomes ill.

• In the event of an animal’s death, the owner must control the carcass at the location where the animal died and must not allow anyone to move or alter the carcass in any way. The owner must report the situation to the officer, inspector, or veterinarian, as applicable, within 12 hours from the time of the animal's death.

Violators will face a maximum jail term of two years, a maximum fine of 40,000 baht, or both.