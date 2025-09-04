CP Axtra partners with Department of Livestock to enhance meat quality and traceability

CP Axtra Public Co, Ltd, operator of the "Makro" and "Lotus’s" wholesale and retail businesses, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Livestock Development (DLD) to enhance the quality and standards of Thai meat. The collaboration aims to implement a traceability system across the entire supply chain, providing Thai farmers with stable and fair marketing channels. This initiative is designed to build consumer confidence and promote sustainable growth within Thailand’s livestock industry.
CP Axtra has prioritised transparency in product quality control from farm to consumer by adopting the i-Trace system. This system allows for full traceability from the source of production, slaughterhouses, packaging plants, and all the way to the consumer through QR codes on products. This enables access to detailed information, ensuring the highest level of confidence in the quality and safety of the food.
Dr Somchuan Ratanamungklanon, Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development, said, “Given the challenges faced by farmers due to low livestock prices, we are collaborating with CP Axtra to support beef sales and enhance product standards. The traceability system is crucial for ensuring food safety. Consumers can confidently choose products with traceability.”
This partnership not only helps mitigate the impact of declining livestock prices but also marks an important step in making the traceability system a standard for Thailand’s livestock industry. This will ensure consumers can trust that every piece of meat comes from a safe source, with full quality certification and inspection in place.