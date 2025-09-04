CP Axtra partners with Department of Livestock to enhance meat quality and traceability

CP Axtra Public Co, Ltd, operator of the "Makro" and "Lotus’s" wholesale and retail businesses, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Livestock Development (DLD) to enhance the quality and standards of Thai meat. The collaboration aims to implement a traceability system across the entire supply chain, providing Thai farmers with stable and fair marketing channels. This initiative is designed to build consumer confidence and promote sustainable growth within Thailand’s livestock industry.

CP Axtra has prioritised transparency in product quality control from farm to consumer by adopting the i-Trace system. This system allows for full traceability from the source of production, slaughterhouses, packaging plants, and all the way to the consumer through QR codes on products. This enables access to detailed information, ensuring the highest level of confidence in the quality and safety of the food.