FAO food price index rises 2.4% in March as oil surges and Middle East tensions escalate

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation’s Food Price Index (FFPI), which tracks monthly changes in international food commodity prices, averaged 128.5 points in March 2026, up 3.0 points, or 2.4%, from February. That marked the second straight monthly increase. The index is based on five commodity groups — cereals, meat, dairy, vegetable oils and sugar — weighted by their average export shares in 2014-2016.

FAO said prices rose across all five commodity groups, though to varying degrees, reflecting both underlying market fundamentals and the impact of higher energy prices linked to the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Even so, the March reading remained 31.7 points, or 19.8%, below the peak reached in March 2022.

The FAO Cereal Price Index averaged 110.4 points in March, up 1.7 points or 1.5% from February. The increase reflected higher prices for all major cereals except rice. Global wheat prices rose 4.3%, supported by worsening crop conditions in the United States amid drought concerns and expectations of reduced planting in Australia because of anticipated higher fertiliser costs. By contrast, the FAO all-rice price index fell 3.0%, reflecting lower prices across major market segments amid harvest pressure, weaker import demand and currency depreciation against the US dollar.