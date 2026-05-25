Central Tokyo Shopping Complex Locked Down after Liquid Sprayed near ATM

Emergency services gridlock central Tokyo's Ginza district after an unidentified substance sprayed near an ATM leaves up to 25 hospitalised.

Emergency services cordoned off parts of central Tokyo’s upmarket Ginza shopping district on Monday after a man sprayed an unidentified substance inside a luxury mall, leaving up to 25 people hospitalised with respiratory issues.

Emergency calls reporting a "pungent smell" at the Ginza Six shopping complex were made around noon, prompting a massive emergency response. Fire engines lined the streets and police cordoned off surrounding roads in the popular tourist and retail district, located roughly 200 metres southwest of Tokyo Metro's Ginza Station.

According to Tokyo police and fire department officials, a man allegedly sprayed the substance at an automated teller machine (ATM) corner on the ground floor of the building before fleeing the scene. A major police manhunt is currently under way to locate the suspect.

