Strong quake jolts southwestern Japan islands as officials warn

Upper 5 shaking was recorded in the island town of Yoron, while lower 5 intensity was observed in the town of China on Okinoerabu Island. Both are part of the Amami Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture.

No injuries had been reported in either Yoron or China as of 4pm. The quake was the strongest to hit Yoron since the agency began monitoring seismic activity there in March 2007.

In Yoron, around 20 ceiling panels fell inside a gymnasium. A section of the ceiling above staircases also came down at a local high school.