Thai DDPM clarifies Cell Broadcast alert criteria after Myanmar quake

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported a 5.3-magnitude offshore earthquake on Monday (May 18, 2026) near the southern coast of Myanmar, causing people in Chiang Mai, Lampang, Bangkok and Nonthaburi to feel tremors.
It had no impact on Thailand, and no damage had initially been reported in the areas.
Theeraphat Khatcamat, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said the DDPM had received a report from the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department that at 9.05am on Monday, a 5.3-magnitude offshore earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres near the southern coast of Myanmar, about 23 kilometres from the Sagaing Fault system.
The location was southwest of Mae Sot district in Tak province and about 247 kilometres from Thailand.
He said it had no impact on Thailand.
Initially, people were able to feel tremors in four areas, with no damage reported: Chiang Mai province (Mueang Chiang Mai district), Lampang province (Mueang Lampang district), Nonthaburi province (Bang Kruai district) and Bangkok areas including Bang Rak, Bang Phlat, Don Mueang, Pathum Wan, Sathon, Khlong Toei, Chatuchak, Thung Khru, Bang Sue, Huai Khwang, Silom, Bangkok Noi, Thon Buri, Phra Khanong, Phaya Thai, Lak Si and Phasi Charoen.
Under the criteria for earthquake alerts through the Cell Broadcast system, the Thai Meteorological Department will be the first agency to notify the public, while the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation will issue safety advice.
The criteria for issuing Cell Broadcast alerts are: a land earthquake in Thailand of magnitude 4.0 or above; a land earthquake in Southeast Asia of magnitude 6.0 or above; and an earthquake in the Andaman Sea of magnitude 7.0 or above.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has coordinated with provinces and instructed them to monitor the situation continuously, explain the situation to the public to reduce panic, provide guidance on how people can keep safe, and explain assistance from government agencies.
Areas affected are to be surveyed for damage and provide assistance in line with official regulations and criteria.
Finally, the public can follow disaster warning updates via the “THAI DISASTER ALERT” application, report incidents and request help via the LINE account “ปภ.รับแจ้งเหตุ1784”, or call the 1784 safety hotline 24 hours a day.