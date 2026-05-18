Thai DDPM clarifies Cell Broadcast alert criteria after Myanmar quake

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported a 5.3-magnitude offshore earthquake on Monday (May 18, 2026) near the southern coast of Myanmar, causing people in Chiang Mai, Lampang, Bangkok and Nonthaburi to feel tremors.

It had no impact on Thailand, and no damage had initially been reported in the areas.

Theeraphat Khatcamat, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said the DDPM had received a report from the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department that at 9.05am on Monday, a 5.3-magnitude offshore earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres near the southern coast of Myanmar, about 23 kilometres from the Sagaing Fault system.

The location was southwest of Mae Sot district in Tak province and about 247 kilometres from Thailand.