The Rise of Running Clubs: More Than Just Exercise

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20, 2026

The Rise of Running Clubs: More Than Just Exercise “Connected digitally, yet isolated in reality.” Is this the price of modern city life?  Running Clubs are booming globally—from Bangkok to Seoul and Tokyo. Many join not to break personal records, but to find a community where they won't be judged. A safe space where you can just run side-by-side without the pressure of awkward small talk. Tune into Take Flight EP.4 as we talk to Steve Lim (Founder of Sabai Run Club Bangkok) about what this massive movement reveals about how we live today.

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok or Instagram lately, you’ve probably seen this trend everywhere 

people waking up at 5 a.m., putting on their running gear, heading out before sunrise… or even meeting strangers just to go for a run.

Over the past two or three years, Running Clubs have been popping up across almost every neighborhood in Bangkok. Running has evolved into more than just exercise — it’s become a modern urban lifestyle that transcends generations.

The interesting thing is that many people aren’t training for a marathon. They’re not chasing personal records. Some of them never even saw themselves as “fitness people” in the first place.

And yet somehow, this movement has convinced people to wake up earlier… or sacrifice their evenings… just to lace up their shoes and run alongside strangers.

It really feels like something bigger than just a fitness trend.

So today, we’re diving into what the Running Club phenomenon says about modern city life — and what it reveals about how people are living today.

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