Six major Thai dams declared safe after Myanmar tremors

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has confirmed that six major dams remain safe after a series of earthquakes struck near the southern coast of Myanmar on Monday morning.

The first and strongest tremor, measuring magnitude 5.3, occurred at 9.05am at a depth of 10 kilometres. It was followed by a 3.2-magnitude quake at 9.18am and a 2.7-magnitude tremor at 11.36am, both also at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Following the quakes, EGAT inspected major dams, particularly those located near fault lines in Thailand. The checks found no abnormalities at six major dams: Bhumibol Dam in Tak, Sirikit Dam in Uttaradit, Vajiralongkorn Dam and Srinagarind Dam in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaprapha Dam in Surat Thani, and Bang Lang Dam in Yala.





EGAT said its major dams are designed to withstand earthquake-related ground acceleration of 0.1 to 0.2 g and are equipped with monitoring instruments in line with international safety standards.

The agency urged people living downstream, as well as the general public, to remain confident in dam safety. It said updates on warnings, water levels and dam stability are available around the clock through the EGAT ONE application on iOS and Android.