Sirivannavari Makes Historic Debut at Paris’s Musée des Arts Décoratifs

The Thai fashion house unveils contemporary haute couture pieces in a landmark exhibition celebrating 170 years of Franco–Thai diplomatic ties.
In a major milestone for Thai fashion, luxury label Sirivannavari has made its debut at the prestigious Musée des Arts Décoratifs (MAD) in Paris, participating in a world-class exhibition that bridges traditional heritage and modern haute couture.
Titled "La Mode en Majesté: Royal Thai Dress from Tradition to Modernity", the exhibition marks the 170th anniversary of Franco–Thai diplomatic relations.
The showcase is presented under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, who serves as both the exhibition's patron and the Creative Director of her eponymous brand.
For the event, the fashion house has unveiled three bespoke contemporary designs, showcased alongside exquisite, intricate embroidery handcrafted by the Sirivannavari Atelier & Academy.
Reimagining Thai elegance
The pieces on display reflect the brand's core design philosophy: reinterpreting traditional Thai textiles and indigenous artisanal craftsmanship through a contemporary, international lens—a vision the label has previously brought to the runways of Milan Fashion Week.
Curated in close collaboration with the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, the three featured creations offer distinct interpretations of Thai sartorial elegance:
The Modern Sabai: A splendid evening gown inspired by traditional court dress, accented with a contemporary, double-ended sabai—a classic shawl-like fabric draped gracefully over the shoulders.
The Mudmee Sculptural Gown: A structured gown crafted from traditional mudmee (ikat) silk, embellished with highly dimensional, artisanal floral bead embroidery.
The Reimagined Raj Pattern: A sleek, modern two-piece ensemble that completely reimagines the historic Raj Pattern costume, the formal attire traditionally worn by Thai male nobility.
A global cultural showcase
The exhibition places Thai textile heritage under a global spotlight, charting its evolution from royal court traditions to twenty-first-century high fashion.
By combining historic weaves with modern silhouettes, the showcase highlights the sustainability and timelessness of Thailand's silk-weaving communities.
"La Mode en Majesté: Royal Thai Dress from Tradition to Modernity" is now open to the public and will run until 1 November 2026 at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, inviting fashion enthusiasts and international visitors to experience the cultural legacy of Thai craftsmanship.