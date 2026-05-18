Sirivannavari Makes Historic Debut at Paris’s Musée des Arts Décoratifs

The Thai fashion house unveils contemporary haute couture pieces in a landmark exhibition celebrating 170 years of Franco–Thai diplomatic ties.



In a major milestone for Thai fashion, luxury label Sirivannavari has made its debut at the prestigious Musée des Arts Décoratifs (MAD) in Paris, participating in a world-class exhibition that bridges traditional heritage and modern haute couture.

Titled "La Mode en Majesté: Royal Thai Dress from Tradition to Modernity", the exhibition marks the 170th anniversary of Franco–Thai diplomatic relations.

The showcase is presented under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, who serves as both the exhibition's patron and the Creative Director of her eponymous brand.

For the event, the fashion house has unveiled three bespoke contemporary designs, showcased alongside exquisite, intricate embroidery handcrafted by the Sirivannavari Atelier & Academy.

