Two Myanmar quakes shake Thai high-rises as Sagaing Fault draws scrutiny

Two earthquakes near Myanmar’s southern coast on Monday morning sent tremors through high-rise buildings in parts of Thailand, renewing attention on the Sagaing Fault, a major active fault line that runs through Myanmar and extends towards the Andaman Sea.
The first and stronger earthquake, measured at magnitude 5.3, struck at 9.05am Thailand time at a depth of about 10 kilometres.
Thirteen minutes later, at 9.18am, a second earthquake of magnitude 3.2 was detected in the same general area near the southern coast of Myanmar, according to reports citing Thailand’s earthquake monitoring authorities.
Although the quakes occurred outside Thailand, their impact was felt across several areas.
People in high-rise buildings in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Chiang Mai and Lampang reported feeling the tremors. Preliminary information indicates that no damage has been reported.
The magnitude 5.3 quake has drawn particular attention because of its shallow depth and its proximity to the Sagaing Fault.
The epicentre was about 23 kilometres from the fault line, prompting disaster agencies and geology experts to monitor the situation closely.
For many in Thailand, the event was a brief but unsettling reminder that earthquakes in Myanmar can still be felt far beyond the country’s borders.
A shallow earthquake can transmit shaking more clearly to the surface, especially in tall buildings or areas with softer ground conditions, even when the epicentre is hundreds of kilometres away.
A History of Damaging Earthquakes
The Sagaing Fault has been associated with several major earthquakes in Myanmar’s history. MitEarth lists major past events including earthquakes around Mandalay in 1912 and around Yangon and Bago in 1930, with some of these events producing shaking that was also felt in Thailand.
The most recent major reminder came on 28 March 2025, when a powerful Mw7.7 earthquake struck central Myanmar. USGS research later found that the quake ruptured about 475 kilometres of the Sagaing Fault and that waves from the event were observed passing through parts of Thailand.
Why Myanmar Faces High Risk
Myanmar is especially vulnerable because several major cities, including Mandalay, Naypyidaw, Bago and Yangon, lie near or along the wider fault system. A large earthquake can damage buildings, bridges, roads and other critical infrastructure, particularly in areas where older structures were not built to withstand strong seismic shaking.
The risk is not only physical. Major earthquakes can disrupt transport, healthcare, power supply and local economies, worsening the impact on communities already living with limited resources or fragile infrastructure.
Why Thailand Can Feel the Tremors
Although Thailand is not located directly on the Sagaing Fault, strong earthquakes in Myanmar can still be felt across the border. The latest quakes near Myanmar’s southern coast were reported to have been felt in high-rise buildings in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Chiang Mai and Lampang, although preliminary information indicated no damage.
Tall buildings are particularly sensitive to shaking because their height can amplify certain types of ground motion. This is why people in high-rise offices or condominiums may feel tremors even when those at ground level notice little or nothing.
Bangkok’s Soft Soil Adds Another Concern
Bangkok sits on soft ground, which can make tremors feel stronger in some buildings even when an earthquake occurs far away. The March 2025 Myanmar earthquake showed how distant seismic events can still have serious consequences in the Thai capital.
The 30-storey State Audit Office tower under construction was the only building in Bangkok to collapse from the tremors caused by the Myanmar quake, while investigations later focused on possible construction and material issues.
That incident turned earthquake readiness into a wider public safety debate, especially for high-rise construction, older buildings and critical infrastructure such as bridges, expressways and mass transit systems.
A Regional Warning Sign
Experts do not say that every moderate earthquake near the Sagaing Fault means a larger quake will follow. However, they do view such events as reminders that the region sits on an active geological system. MGR Online reported that the latest 5.3-magnitude quake occurred at a shallow depth of about 10 kilometres and around 23 kilometres from the Sagaing Fault, making it a development worth monitoring closely.
For Myanmar, Thailand and the wider region, the lesson is clear: earthquake risk is not confined by national borders. Strong tremors can affect cities, supply chains, transport routes and public confidence far from the epicentre.
Preparedness Remains Essential
The latest earthquake caused no reported damage in the initial assessment, but it underlines the importance of preparation. Buildings in risk-prone areas should be designed and inspected to meet seismic safety standards. Authorities also need reliable monitoring systems, fast public alerts and regular disaster-response drills.
For residents, especially those living or working in high-rise buildings, knowing how to respond during tremors can make a major difference. The Sagaing Fault may be called a “sleeping giant”, but for disaster planners, it is a fault system that requires constant attention.
Separate Regional Incident: Guangxi Quake Kills Two in Southern China
In a separate earthquake incident on the same day, a 5.2-magnitude quake struck Liuzhou in China’s Guangxi region, killing two people and forcing more than 7,000 residents to evacuate. Reuters reported that 13 buildings collapsed, one person remained missing and four others were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Chinese emergency authorities said 51 fire and rescue vehicles and 315 personnel were deployed to the quake-hit area, while a national Level-IV emergency response was activated.
Although the Liuzhou earthquake is not linked to Myanmar’s Sagaing Fault, it underlines wider seismic risks across parts of Asia, where even moderate earthquakes can cause serious damage when they strike shallow areas or vulnerable structures.