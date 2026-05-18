Two Myanmar quakes shake Thai high-rises as Sagaing Fault draws scrutiny

Two earthquakes near Myanmar’s southern coast on Monday morning sent tremors through high-rise buildings in parts of Thailand, renewing attention on the Sagaing Fault, a major active fault line that runs through Myanmar and extends towards the Andaman Sea.

The first and stronger earthquake, measured at magnitude 5.3, struck at 9.05am Thailand time at a depth of about 10 kilometres.

Thirteen minutes later, at 9.18am, a second earthquake of magnitude 3.2 was detected in the same general area near the southern coast of Myanmar, according to reports citing Thailand’s earthquake monitoring authorities.





Although the quakes occurred outside Thailand, their impact was felt across several areas.

People in high-rise buildings in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Chiang Mai and Lampang reported feeling the tremors. Preliminary information indicates that no damage has been reported.

The magnitude 5.3 quake has drawn particular attention because of its shallow depth and its proximity to the Sagaing Fault.



The epicentre was about 23 kilometres from the fault line, prompting disaster agencies and geology experts to monitor the situation closely.

For many in Thailand, the event was a brief but unsettling reminder that earthquakes in Myanmar can still be felt far beyond the country’s borders.

A shallow earthquake can transmit shaking more clearly to the surface, especially in tall buildings or areas with softer ground conditions, even when the epicentre is hundreds of kilometres away.