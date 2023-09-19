Day-time curfew rumours lead to shop and school closures in Sagaing

Concerned by the rumour that they would not leave after 2 p.m., most residents began closing shops and fetching their children from schools after 12 p.m.

“I'm not sure, but they are worried that they rushed to the schools to collect their children. The shops in marketplaces are closed, and the streets are busy. I also received a phone call from my child’s school to fetch him," said a local resident in Sagaing.

"The shops in the market are scared and shut down, so when I asked them (authorities), they said there was no such curfew," a shopkeeper said.