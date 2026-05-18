Thailand weighs skipping 2026 World Cup rights as 1.3bn-baht price raises value concerns

Early-morning kick-offs could weaken audience and ad returns

The 2026 World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026, creating a major time-zone challenge for Thai viewers.

The source said some matches would kick off at around 3am Thai time, while others would end at around 10am, making it harder to draw mass audiences compared with tournaments held in Europe or Asia.

That could also reduce commercial benefits for restaurants, entertainment venues and public-viewing activities, which normally benefit from evening or late-night football crowds.

Advertising sales may also be more difficult because the broadcast windows are less attractive to mass-market sponsors. The source said the private sector has not yet shown clear interest in helping fund the rights, especially if advertising revenue is unlikely to cover the high cost.

Private sector could still step in

The source said private companies would be free to join together and buy the rights if they believe the investment is worthwhile.

However, any use of public or NBTC-related funding would need to be weighed carefully against broader public benefit.

The source added that some sports associations and football-related agencies had expressed the view that if the cost remained at such a high level, the money might be better spent on other public-interest missions.

Cabinet earlier assigned PRD to coordinate talks

The latest uncertainty follows a Cabinet move on May 12, when the government acknowledged a proposal for the Public Relations Department to coordinate with the NBTC and relevant agencies on arranging live broadcasts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said at the time that the government would try to ensure Thai viewers could watch the tournament, adding that broadcasts “should be free”.

However, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek later stressed that the Cabinet had not approved any budget for World Cup broadcasting rights.

NBTC funding process still pending

NBTC chairman Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck previously said the Public Relations Department would initially serve as the lead agency and submit a formal operating plan to the NBTC Office.

Funding from the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research and Development Fund for Public Interest remains a possible option, similar to previous tournaments, but no amount has been finalised. Acting NBTC secretary-general Trairat Viriyasirikul said any formal request would have to be placed on the NBTC board’s agenda for approval.

Larger markets show cost-pressure problem

The source said international World Cup rights fees are running into tens of millions of US dollars.

For comparison, Reuters reported that China Media Group has secured a World Cup broadcasting deal with FIFA, with Chinese state-backed outlet The Paper putting the cost of the 2026 tournament rights alone at US$60 million.

The source said Thailand’s smaller population means that if it has to pay a fee close to larger markets, the cost per viewer could become too high. Thailand has just over 60 million people, making the per-capita cost an important factor in deciding whether public money should be used.

Final decision expected after further review

The final decision has not yet been made.

Officials are still reviewing the price, broadcast conditions, private-sector readiness and public benefit before deciding whether Thailand should proceed.

The issue is expected to be discussed again at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (May 19).