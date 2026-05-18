Too late to stop — fatal rail crash exposes safety failures

The deadly collision between a freight train and a public bus at Bangkok’s busy Asok-Makkasan intersection has intensified scrutiny of Thailand’s rail safety system after investigators uncovered a series of alleged operational failures behind the disaster.

The crash, which occurred at around 3.41pm on May 16, left eight people dead and more than 30 injured after freight train No. 2126 travelling from Laem Chabang to Bang Sue slammed into bus route 206 before flames engulfed the vehicle.

Preliminary findings from the Department of Rail Transport (DRT), supported by data recovered from the train’s black box, suggest the train driver applied the emergency brake only about 100 metres before impact despite the heavy freight convoy requiring a much longer stopping distance.

The findings also raised serious questions over the driver’s response. The train was moving at 34 kilometres per hour before the crash, but the emergency brake was reportedly applied only 100 metres before impact, far short of the 500 to 2,000 metres normally needed for a heavily loaded container train to stop completely.