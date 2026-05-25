Thai car exports fall as parts costs and weak demand weigh on output

Thailand’s exports of finished vehicles fell in the first four months of 2026, despite a rise in overall production and stronger domestic car sales, as the automotive industry warned that higher parts costs and weak purchasing power could drag down future output.

The Automotive Industry Club of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) reported that vehicle production, domestic sales and exports from January to April 2026 showed mixed signs for the sector.

Total vehicle production over the four-month period stood at 473,545 units, up 4% from the same period last year. Of that total, 316,605 vehicles, or 66.86%, were produced for export, an increase of 4.56%. A further 156,940 vehicles, or 33.14%, were made for the domestic market, up 2.90%.

Passenger car production reached 156,599 units, down 1.83%, while production of one-tonne pickup trucks rose 6.35% to 311,290 units.