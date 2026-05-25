NESDC says 8.7m Thai workers are exposed to GenAI’s impact on jobs

Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), said on Monday (May 25, 2026), regarding the first-quarter 2026 Thai social situation report, “Crisis and Opportunity: The Future of Thailand’s Labour Market Amid the Arrival of AI”, that the NESDC had analysed data from the Labour Force Survey (LFS) for the fourth quarter of 2025 together with an assessment framework for occupations at risk of being affected by Generative AI (GenAI), based on the study by Gmyrek et al.
Of Thailand’s total labour force of 40.1 million, about 8.7 million workers, or 21.8% of the total, are in categories likely to be affected by GenAI.
When divided by the nature of AI’s impact, the findings are as follows:
This group numbers 2.2 million, or 5.4% of all workers. It covers workers whose tasks AI is likely to replace, from partial substitution to the replacement of entire jobs, especially work that is repetitive and follows fixed patterns.
Most workers in this group have a bachelor’s degree or higher (55.8%), with the largest share graduating in business administration (41.8%). Their average income is THB27,820 per month, their average age is 36.5, and 53.0% work in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.
When classified by workers’ skill levels, only two groups were found to be at risk of replacement:
A key reason these occupations are classified as at risk is that skills once considered human strengths and advantages, such as calculation, rules-based analysis and programming, have become tasks that AI systems can process more quickly, accurately and efficiently.
This group numbers 6.5 million, or 16.3% of all workers. AI can replace some parts of their work, but most core tasks still require human skills. For this group, the use of AI is therefore focused mainly on facilitating work and increasing efficiency.
Most workers in this group have below bachelor’s degree qualifications (72.7%), with an average income of THB21,506 per month and an average age of 42.3. They mainly work in Bangkok and surrounding provinces (37.3%), while the remainder are distributed across other regions in similar proportions.
When classified by skill level, most are medium-skilled workers, numbering 5.9 million, comprising:
High-skilled workers number about 600,000, comprising (1) managers and executives (53.7%), (2) management and personnel roles (13.5%), and (3) public relations roles (9.1%). These workers have specialised expertise and make decisions that affect organisations, allowing them to use GenAI to reduce structured workloads with clear procedures, such as data gathering, document summarisation and in-depth analysis.
However, communication, interpersonal and cross-functional management skills remain core abilities that AI finds difficult to replace. Low-skilled workers number around 67,000, divided into delivery workers (82.0%) and meter readers (18.0%). Although these are basic-skill jobs, the use of technology to improve work efficiency is already beginning to appear.
An example from a study in the United States found that delivery workers used AI to process traffic conditions, weather, vehicle efficiency and parcel priority in order to improve transport planning for maximum effectiveness.
The situation above reflects that AI is not merely a technology of the future but is already creating impacts and risks for the structure of Thailand’s labour market, especially among medium- to high-skilled workers, as follows:
Under these dynamics of change, Thailand needs to prepare for the impact of AI in several key areas, including:
Laws should also be designed with flexibility so they can respond promptly to rapid changes in AI.