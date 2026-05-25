DE Ministry demands Meta answers over obscene Facebook livestreams

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, or DE, is stepping up pressure on Meta, the parent company of Facebook, after obscene livestreams were allowed to remain on the platform for several hours and reached a large audience, raising serious questions over the content-moderation efficiency of a global platform.

Digital Economy Minister Chaichanok Chidchob said the incidents occurred during May 23-24, when several Facebook accounts were found livestreaming obscene content. Some clips remained online for more than six to eight hours before being blocked.

Meta, through Clara Goh, director of public policy for Central Southeast Asia and ASEAN, initially explained to the ministry that the publishers had used methods to “trick the algorithm” by inserting content that did not breach the rules during the livestream, such as cutting to people talking or using women wearing masks. This caused the platform’s artificial intelligence system to assess the livestreams as normal content, preventing them from being blocked immediately.

However, Chaichanok said the explanation was “not convincing”, as illegal content had been able to remain online continuously for many hours, reflecting a serious loophole in the platform’s detection system.

“If the platform’s AI system is truly effective, why were these clips still able to remain online for more than six to eight hours? This issue requires further in-depth investigation,” he said.