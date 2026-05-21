Meta begins global layoffs as AI spending surges

Meta starts global layoffs from Singapore

Meta Platforms has begun notifying employees about a new round of global layoffs, starting with workers in Singapore, the company’s Asian headquarters, at around 4am local time on Wednesday, according to an internal memo.

Employees in Europe and the United States are also expected to receive notices during their respective mornings as the company moves ahead with plans to cut around 8,000 jobs worldwide.

The latest layoffs form part of a broader restructuring programme previously outlined by Meta, aimed at improving efficiency, reducing costs and accelerating massive investment in artificial intelligence.

Staff were advised to work from home while the company prepared to eliminate positions across multiple divisions. Sources familiar with the plan said engineering and product teams were expected to be among the hardest hit, with another round of cuts also possible later this year.