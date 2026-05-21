WHO honours Dr Worawit for humanitarian care on Thai-Myanmar border

A career shaped by remoteness

His recognition brings renewed attention to the challenge of providing healthcare in Umphang, a mountainous district where distance, poverty, nationality and legal status can all affect whether people receive timely treatment.

An earlier profile traced how Dr Worawit left his hometown in Chachoengsao and chose to stay in Umphang after being posted there as a young rural doctor. The same profile described the hospital at the time as a 60-bed facility located 247 kilometres from Tak, along a road with 1,219 bends, and serving many people living in isolated border communities.

To reach patients in mountainous areas, he had travelled by foot, by local motorised cart and, at times, even with the help of an elephant pulling a four-wheel-drive vehicle. The hospital was also providing care to large numbers of non-Thai patients without health insurance, many of whom were too poor to pay medical bills.

That long record helps explain why the latest WHO recognition is more than a personal honour. It is also a reminder of the difficulty of delivering public health services in border areas where communities often fall between formal systems.





Thailand’s border health role recognised

WHO Thailand congratulated Dr Worawit and praised Thailand’s continuing leadership and commitment to strengthening border health and equitable access to care.

The organisation said it remained committed to working closely with Thailand and partners to build inclusive, people-centred health systems and advance health equity, ensuring that no one is left behind.

The award comes as the 79th World Health Assembly places global attention on primary healthcare and health equity. WHO said this year’s laureates shared a commitment to expanding primary healthcare, reducing inequities and making tangible improvements in their communities through dedication and innovation.

For Thailand, Dr Worawit’s recognition turns a remote border hospital into a global example of public health service rooted in humanity. It shows that the strength of a health system is often tested not in the centre, but at the edges where the people most at risk are also the easiest to overlook.