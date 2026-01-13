Ministry launches 3-phase plan as 36 provinces face doctor shortage

Permanent Secretary for Public Health Dr Somruek Chungsaman said on Tuesday that resolving the shortage of medical personnel is one of the ministry’s top priorities, as emphasised by Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat.

A three-phase management plan has been set out to address the problem.

Phase 1 (2026): Immediate measures

The ministry will focus on urgent relief for areas with severe doctor shortages by improving benefits and welfare packages, providing study opportunities, and compiling comprehensive personnel data.

Phase 2 (2027): Building foundations

This phase aims to create a stable system for managing medical personnel, including doctor allocation, budget planning, and adopting technology to reduce workloads. Regulatory adjustments will also be made to ensure long-term alignment.

Phase 3 (2028): Sustainable expansion

The final phase focuses on delivering contractual benefits and expanding successful models to other professional sectors.