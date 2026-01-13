Ministry launches 3-phase plan as 36 provinces face doctor shortage

Permanent Secretary for Public Health Dr Somruek Chungsaman said on Tuesday that resolving the shortage of medical personnel is one of the ministry’s top priorities, as emphasised by Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat.
A three-phase management plan has been set out to address the problem.
Phase 1 (2026): Immediate measures
The ministry will focus on urgent relief for areas with severe doctor shortages by improving benefits and welfare packages, providing study opportunities, and compiling comprehensive personnel data.
Phase 2 (2027): Building foundations
This phase aims to create a stable system for managing medical personnel, including doctor allocation, budget planning, and adopting technology to reduce workloads. Regulatory adjustments will also be made to ensure long-term alignment.
Phase 3 (2028): Sustainable expansion
The final phase focuses on delivering contractual benefits and expanding successful models to other professional sectors.
As of December 1, 2025, 36 provinces are marked as “red zones” with doctor shortages exceeding 40%. These comprise 76 community hospitals requiring about 307 doctors.
Somruek said the ministry will hold an academic conference titled “Be the Doctor Who Changes to the Future” on January 22, aimed at inspiring final-year medical students to join the public health service.
Participants will also be allowed to pre-select their preferred work locations.
To make public service more attractive, the ministry is drafting five key benefit measures, particularly for doctors at community, general, and regional hospitals in high-workload areas: