Doctors and civic groups urge Health Ministry to revoke 2022 cannabis order

A coalition of medical professionals, academics and civil society groups campaigning against narcotics abuse has submitted an open letter to Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat, calling on the Ministry to revoke its 2022 ministerial announcement that removed cannabis from the list of Category 5 narcotics.

The letter argues that the shifting cannabis policy over the past six years, from strictly medical use in 2019, to quasi-recreational use under the so-called “medical cannabis liberalisation” policy in 2022, and back to medical control in 2025, has caused widespread confusion and serious public health concerns.

Under the current framework, only medical cannabis can be sold legally, but recreational smoking and home cultivation remain effectively decriminalised. The network said this blurred distinction has led to an increase in hospitalisations, addiction cases and cannabis-induced psychosis across the country.