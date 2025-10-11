Thai Health Ministry Admits Critical Doctor Shortage in Nine Provinces

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) is grappling with a severe shortage of medical personnel, confirming that only 72 per cent of the required national doctor quota is currently filled.

This revelation comes alongside a sharp increase in doctor resignations, forcing the Ministry to propose radical reforms for allocating new medical graduates.

Dr Somrerk Jungsaman, Permanent Secretary of the MOPH, presented the data to the Medical Council, highlighting that the Ministry’s permanent secretary's office has just 25,490 active doctors, well short of the 35,578 posts allocated for the 2022–2026 period.

The crisis is particularly acute in nine provinces identified as having the most critical lack of doctors relative to their population: Bueng Kan, Samut Prakan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nakhon Phanom, Nonthaburi, Sa Kaeo, Loei, Chaiyaphum, and Mae Hong Son.

Furthermore, the overall trend of doctor resignations has worsened, rising from 789 in the 2020 fiscal year to 1,201 in the 2024 fiscal year.