Commerce Ministry to sign MOU with private hospitals, opening fair-priced medicines outside hospitals

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) under the Ministry of Commerce has collaborated with private hospitals, the Department of Health Service Support, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to implement the “Suk Kai Sabai Krapao” (Healthy body, easy on the pocket) project, allowing patients to purchase medicines outside hospitals at fair prices.

Wittayakorn Maneenetr, DIT Director-General, explained that nine hospital networks with 354 facilities nationwide will participate, including BDMS hospitals, Thonburi Hospital, Principal Hospital, Nawamin Hospital, Synphaet Hospital, and Chularat Hospital. Across the country, there are about 20,099 pharmacies, of which 19,206 (93%) have resident pharmacists. On October 10, details regarding eligibility for pharmacies to register for the programme will be discussed.

Under the project, patients will be able to purchase medicines for common illnesses or chronic diseases—such as diabetes or hypertension—with prescriptions issued by their doctor, including essential medical supplies. For serious conditions such as cancer or heart disease, the prescribing doctor will remain responsible, as some medications may not be available in pharmacies.

Patients will need to inform their doctor if they wish to buy medicines externally, receive a prescription, and then pay at the pharmacy counter, with full price transparency.