Thai FDA Revokes Licence for Herbal Product Over Dangerous Drug Contamination

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered the immediate withdrawal of a Chinese herbal product from the market after a dangerous, unlisted drug was discovered in its ingredients.

The product, "Jiu Jeng Pushen Jiao Nang" (Licence No. G 298/49), was found to be a counterfeit and unsafe for public consumption.

The FDA’s order, signed by Deputy Secretary-General Dr Witit Saritdeechaikul on 5 September 2025, stated that a laboratory analysis of the herbal supplement detected the presence of Tadalafil, a potent medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction.

The order classifies the product as both a counterfeit and a fraudulent herbal remedy under the Herbal Products Act B.E. 2562.

The Pharmacy Council of Thailand also issued a public warning, emphasising the severe risks associated with taking Tadalafil without medical supervision.

The substance is known to cause a sudden and dramatic drop in blood pressure, especially when combined with other medications. In severe cases, it can lead to irregular heartbeats, chest pain, and even death.