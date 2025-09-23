Thai FDA Revokes Licence for Herbal Product Over Dangerous Drug Contamination

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered the immediate withdrawal of a Chinese herbal product from the market after a dangerous, unlisted drug was discovered in its ingredients.
The product, "Jiu Jeng Pushen Jiao Nang" (Licence No. G 298/49), was found to be a counterfeit and unsafe for public consumption.
The FDA’s order, signed by Deputy Secretary-General Dr Witit Saritdeechaikul on 5 September 2025, stated that a laboratory analysis of the herbal supplement detected the presence of Tadalafil, a potent medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction.
The order classifies the product as both a counterfeit and a fraudulent herbal remedy under the Herbal Products Act B.E. 2562.
The Pharmacy Council of Thailand also issued a public warning, emphasising the severe risks associated with taking Tadalafil without medical supervision.
The substance is known to cause a sudden and dramatic drop in blood pressure, especially when combined with other medications. In severe cases, it can lead to irregular heartbeats, chest pain, and even death.
The FDA and the Pharmacy Council are urging both sellers and consumers to take immediate precautions.
For retailers, selling the now-unlicensed product is a criminal offence. The agencies advised checking product registration numbers and refraining from making any unsubstantiated claims.
For consumers, the advice is clear: always check for a Thai-language label and an authorised registration number. Anyone who finds the product for sale is urged to report it to their local provincial public health office or to the FDA hotline at 1556.
The manufacturer of the herbal product has 90 days from receiving the notice to appeal the decision in the Administrative Court.